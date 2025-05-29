Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers forward Augustus Kargbo is fully focused on making his mark at Ewood Park next season after struggling to make an impact in the recently concluded campaign.

The Championship side signed the Sierra Leone international in the January transfer window from Serie B side Cesena to power their promotion push.

Blackburn paid a fee of around €650,000 to the Italian club, committing to a two-and-a-half-year deal with him.

Kargbo, 25, had not played anywhere other than the Italian league and landed in English football as an unknown.

He was slowly getting integrated into the team, but he picked up an injury in March in a match against Derby County, which saw him miss eight league games.

After John Eustace’s exit mid-season, Blackburn Rovers fell short and finished seventh in the table under new boss Valerien Ismael.

The club are getting ready for a new season, and according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Sierra Leone star is fully focused on Blackburn Rovers.

Clubs Years Campobasso 2017–2018 Crotone 2018–2023 Roccella (loan) 2018–2019 Reggiana (loan) 2019–2020 Reggiana (loan) 2020–2021 Cesena 2023–2025 Blackburn Rovers 2025– Augustus Kargbo’s career history.

It has been suggested that he is keen to make his mark at Ewood Park and is ready to prepare for the new campaign.

Kargbo believes that if he is able to have a full pre-season under his belt at Blackburn, he will be able to show his full potential.

The 25-year-old can play anywhere across the frontline and could become an important player for the Championship side next season.

Blackburn Rovers will set up their pre-season in Spain and Kargbo will look to show his steel in Spain’s warm weather.