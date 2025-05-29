Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor have contacted Southampton regarding Paul Onuachu and have made an offer for the striker.

Onuachu scored 85 goals during his four-year stint at Belgian outfit Genk, before Saints picked him up in January of 2023.

He had a torrid time at the English club and was sent out on loan in the 2023/24 campaign to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

At the Black Sea Storm, he was in brilliant form and was instantly wanted on a permanent basis by the club, but they could not agree on a fee with Southampton.

In the recently concluded season, Onuachu was used as a bit-part player by Southampton, but Trabzonspor, alongside multiple Turkish clubs, maintained their interest in him.

Now the summer transfer window is right around the corner and Onuachu is fully expected to leave the club.

Trabzonspor are leading the race for Onuachu and according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), the Black Sea Storm have knocked on Southampton’s door for Onuachu.

Date Game Result 19/01 Nottingham Forest vs Southampton 3–2 01/02 Ipswich Town vs Southampton 1-2 15/03 Southampton vs Wolves 1-2 02/04 Southampton vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Paul Onuachu’s goals in the Premier League this season

It has been suggested that they have made an offer worth €4m for the player, even though it was previously suggested that a deal could be agreed around €6m.

The Nigerian forward’s deal expires next summer and the Turkish club are trying to knock the price down to get their man.

The 31-year-old featured in 28 games for Saints in the recent campaign, amassing just over 1,100 minutes, contributing to five goals directly in the process.

Onuachu scored 17 times in his loan spell at Trabzonspor, and it remains to be seen if he will return to them finally this summer.

Recently, Trabzonspor boss Faith Tekke was clear he wants Onuachu back.