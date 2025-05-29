Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz remains the favoured target of Barcelona sporting director Deco and the Colombian is not ruled out as a signing yet.

Barcelona have been keen to sign Diaz from Liverpool in the approaching summer transfer window, however there are issues around affording him.

That has seen Manchester United‘s Marcus Rashford emerge as a low-cost alternative for the Catalan giants.

Rashford is desperate to make the move to Barcelona and the club like his desire to do so, according to Catalan daily Sport.

The Manchester United attacker would even be prepared to take a cut in salary to make the move to Spain happen.

The door to Diaz though is not completely closed and he remains the favoured choice of deal-maker Deco, who thinks he is a perfect fit.

Barcelona signing the Liverpool attacker is not being ruled out yet, but the club would have to generate money in the transfer market to be able to land him.

Luis Diaz Marcus Rashford 36 games 25 games 13 goals 6 goals 7 assists 4 assists 2 yellow cards 2 yellow cards Luis Diaz vs Marcus Rashford in the Premier League this season

Diaz has another two years left on his contract at Liverpool and if he does not sign an extension then the Reds may feel this summer represents the moment of his maximum value.

He featured heavily for Liverpool in their Premier League title winning campaign this season, turning out in 36 of the Reds’ 38 league matches.

Diaz also made 20 goal contributions in the 36 league games and Liverpool would need to be able to replace those next season if he departs.

Liverpool are working on the big money capture of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a move which would smash their club transfer record.

Selling Diaz could help to cover some of the cost, but if a move to Barcelona does not happen then it remains to be seen where the Colombian might go.