A club are ‘willing to match and raise’ to beat off competition from Tottenham Hotspur for a key target in the summer transfer window.

Spurs have reinvigorated their chances of being able to attract top players in the summer through winning the Europa League and booking a Champions League spot.

A massive financial boost, along with an increase in attractiveness as a destination, may open up new avenues for Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou to exploit.

However, Spurs could move for a player they already hold an option to buy on.

They boast an option to by Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardodo during a set window this summer, with the terms negotiated when Giovani Lo Celso was sold last summer.

Cardoso though is a key midfield target for Atletico Madrid, who are desperate to take him to the Spanish capital and ready to open talks.

And Los Rojiblancos are ‘willing to match and raise a possible offer’ from Tottenham for the American, according to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo.

Club Years Internacional 2019-2024 Real Betis 2024- Johnny Cardoso’s career history

Atletico Madrid will do all they can to make sure that they land Cardoso and see off competition from Tottenham in the process.

While Tottenham do have a clause to sign the midfielder, the player’s desire and will is likely to be a significant factor when it comes to where he will play next season.

Spurs will likely still have to convince him that moving to north London would be the right switch, with Atletico Madrid also making their pitch.

He got a good look at the level he would come up against in the Premier League on Wednesday night as he clocked 85 minutes of the Conference League final defeat to Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea.