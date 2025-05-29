Alex Davidson/Getty Images

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace have shown interest in Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo, who will be a free agent this summer.

The London club experienced a fantastic season under Oliver Glasner despite losing their star man, Michael Olise, to Bayern Munich last summer.

They finished a steady 12th in the Premier League, but beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup final was their highlight of the campaign.

The Selhurst Park faithful will be playing in the Europa League in the upcoming term and are expected to look at ambitious signings in order to have a solid run in Europe.

Glasner’s side are in the transfer market, looking at the profiles they want to recruit this summer, and bringing in a left-back looks to be high on their agenda.

According to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, the Eagles have Reinildo firmly in their sights.

It has been suggested that they want to bring competition for their first-choice left-back Tyrick Mitchell and Reinildo is a player they have their eyes on.

Game Minutes RB Leipzig (H) 90 Benfica (A) 90 Lille (H) 13 Paris Saint-Germain (A) 30 Bayer Leverkusen (H) 45 Real Madrid (H) 98 Reinildo’s Champions League outings

The 31-year-old’s contract at the Wanda Metropolitano ends this summer and he has no shortage of interested clubs.

It has been suggested that clubs from Spain, Italy, England, Portugal, Turkey, France and Saudi Arabia are in the hunt for his signature.

The Mozambique international can play as a left-back and a centre-back, which makes him a very attractive choice for his suitors.

He managed to make 19 appearances in La Liga for Atletico Madrid this season and went into the referee’s notebook four times.

Reinildo also turned out in the Champions League for Los Rojiblancos and Crystal Palace may feel his European experience is a big plus.