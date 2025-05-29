Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton are advancing in talks to extend experienced midfielder Idrissa Gueye’s stay at the club, with the player also keen to remain, according to Everton insider El Bobble.

The 35-year-old is currently in his second spell at the Merseyside club and has been one of their ever-present names in the team.

He has more than 200 appearances for the Toffees and now he is set to be a part of Everton’s new regime at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton are losing experienced players like Abdoulaye Doucoure, who could end up in Saudi Arabia, and Ashley Young this summer for free.

Gueye, 35, is still keen on continuing his career at the Merseyside club and is looking forward to another season at least at the Toffees.

It has been suggested that the club and the player are working to agree on a deal which would see him stay at the club.

Everton and Gueye are both willing to extend their association, something which will be a blow for a Ligue 1 side who have been aiming to bring him in.

Player Age Ashley Young 39 Asmir Begovic 37 Seamus Coleman 36 Idrissa Gueye 35 Oldest players in Everton squad

Paris FC have had Gueye on their list to help them in Ligue 1 after winning promotion, but the ambitious side, who have up to €80m to spend this summer, look set to miss out.

The Senegal international, with 120 caps for his country, has played for the likes of Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris FC wanted his experience.

The 35-year-old is primarily a defensive midfielder, but has stepped up to play as a central midfielder multiple times as well.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Gueye featured in 40 all-competition matches for the Toffees, racking up 3,267 minutes in the process.

Gueye will hope to remain equally important for the Merseyside outfit next term under David Moyes.