Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen are pushing to agree a deal for Albacete’s 18-year-old forward Christian Kofane, who has been linked with Newcastle United.

The Magpies are expected to have a big summer transfer window after they had two very quiet windows last season due to their compliance with the league’s PSR rules.

On the final day of the Premier League season, Newcastle managed to secure Champions League football next term, despite losing against Everton.

Now they will be able to flex their financial muscles and will look to enhance their squad quality alongside keeping their best players at the club.

Eddie Howe’s side are also trying to secure the club’s long-term future by signing more younger players, feeling they can avoid having to pay inflated fees if they can snap up top talents earlier in their careers.

Second-tier Spanish outfit Albacete’s highly-rated Kofane is a player they like, but he has no shortage of quality suitors around the world.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen are trying to reach a verbal agreement for the young striker.

Player Age Lewis Miley 19 Lewis Hall 20 William Osula 21 Tino Livramento 22 Youngest players in the Newcastle United squad

It has been suggested that if he joins Die Werkself, he would be an immediate part of Erik ten Hag’s plans at the BayArena.

The Cameroon Under-20 international has a €5m release clause in his contract at the Spanish club and Ten Hag’s side are working on the deal.

He has already scored eight goals and made one assist in 19 La Liga 2 appearances for Albacete this season.

Now, it remains to be seen if Newcastle will do their bit to try and convince the young attacker, or if he will move to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.