Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Didi Hamann believes that Liverpool supporters will quickly fall in love with Florian Wirtz and it will take just a matter of weeks for him to become a fan favourite.

The Reds are working on reaching an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the attacking midfielder on a fee which would smash the club’s transfer record.

Manchester City were interested in Wirtz, while Bayern Munich were previously confident they could sign him until they were informed he prefers Liverpool.

The Germany international is fully expected to arrive on Merseyside and his countryman and Liverpool legend Hamann cannot wait to see him in action.

Hamann, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, believes that Wirtz will waste no time in winning over the Reds supporters and can do great things at Anfield.

The former Germany international was quoted as saying by German magazine Sport Bild: “It won’t be long before the Liverpool fans fall in love with Florian Wirtz.

“I can’t wait for him to wear the red jersey for the first time.

Trophy Year won FA Cup 2001, 2006 EFL Cup 2001, 2003 Champions League 2005 UEFA Cup 2001 UEFA Super Cup 2001. 2005 Didi Hamann’s trophies at Liverpool

“I believe that after just a few weeks, he’ll be a fan favourite and can and will achieve great things at Liverpool.”

Having drawn level with Manchester United on 20 top flight league titles, Liverpool will now be desperate to clinch the crown again and take the record for themselves.

Manchester United failed to qualify for any form of European competition next season after a dire campaign which saw Erik ten Hag sacked and Ruben Amorim appointed.

Liverpool by contrast will be fighting once again in the Champions League as they look to win what would be a seventh European Cup.