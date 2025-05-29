Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Coventry City star Jack Rudoni, who has been linked with clubs including Newcastle United, is happy with the Sky Blues.

The 23-year-old joined Coventry City from Huddersfield Town last summer and he had a brilliant first season with the Sky Blues.

Rudoni scored ten times while laying on 12 assists in 45 Championship games and helped Frank Lampard’s side reach the playoffs.

His excellent season with Coventry has caught the attention of several clubs, including Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

Recently relegated Leicester City and Southampton have also been linked with Rudoni, but both are now Championship clubs.

It has been suggested that Newcastle sent scouts on multiple occasions to watch Rudoni play for Coventry during the recently concluded season.

Despite interest in him, Newcastle have yet to make a move to bring the 23-year-old to St. James’ Park in the summer.

Club Years AFC Wimbledon 2019-2022 Corinthian-Casuals (loan) 2019 Tonbridge Angels (loan) 2019 Huddersfield Town 2022-2024 Coventry City 2024- Jack Rudoni’s career history

Rudoni himself is interested in playing in the Premier League in the future, but it is happy at Coventry at the moment, according to journalist Mantej Mann.

The midfielder is enjoying working with former England international Frank Lampard and Rudoni’s performances improved last season after the arrival of the new boss.

Eddie Howe is planning to beef up his midfield options as Sean Longstaff, who is set to enter the final year of his contract with Newcastle, might depart the club in the summer as he is gathering interest from several clubs.

Southampton and Leicester City could provide competition to Newcastle for Rudoni’s signature but the Magpies could lure him to Tyneside with Champions League football.

Coventry will be aiming for promotion next season and Lampard will be keen on keeping Rudoni at the club, as he was a standout performer for them last season.