One of Sunderland‘s in-demand stars has not rejected an interested club and there has been no signal of either acceptance or rejection from him yet.

Regis Le Bris is facing a headache trying to ward off suitors of his top stars this summer with the likes of Chris Rigg, Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham all linked with exits.

The French tactician is already losing wide-man Tommy Watson, who is heading to Brighton.

Midfielder Bellingham appears to be red hot property at the moment with three Bundesliga sides putting in a serious tilt at convincing him to join.

RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund all want to sign the Sunderland man.

He visited Eintracht Frankfurt’s facilities earlier this week and it has since been claimed he has now rejected the Eagles.

That though is not the case, according to German outlet Fussball.News.

Player Age Salis Abdul Samed 25 Jobe Bellingham 19 Enzo Le Fee 25 Dan Neil 23 Alan Browne 30 Milan Aleksic 19 Chris Rigg 17 Sunderland’s midfielders

Eintracht Frankfurt have not heard anything from Bellingham since the visit and he has not rejected them.

No negotiations have been held and the Sunderland man is currently on holiday and thinking carefully about his future.

Eintracht Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga last season and Bellingham would be able to play in the Champions League if he joins them.

Sunderland though will want him to stay put and help them in their survival bid in the Premier League next season.

The Black Cats are preparing for life back in the top flight and the fates of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town this season stand as testament to how difficult it is in the Premier League for newly promoted sides.