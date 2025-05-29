Julian Finney/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Liverpool are not in the mix to land Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku, but Tottenham Hotspur have asked about him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Nkunku is expected to move on from Stamford Bridge in the approaching summer transfer window and was keen to join Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window.

He stayed put, but would be interested if Bayern Munich came in with a fresh bid.

Both Newcastle and Liverpool have been linked with holding an interest in the attacker, but those claims are wide of the mark and the pair are not chasing Nkunku at the moment.

Within the Premier League though, Tottenham have asked about him and are his most serious domestic suitors.

Having managed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Tottenham will feel confident they can make an impact in the summer transfer window.

The Chelsea man only featured for 14 minutes in the Premier League against Tottenham in the recently concluded campaign.

Player Age Timo Werner 29 Mikey Moore 17 Heung-Min Son 32 Brennan Johnson 24 Dominic Solanke 27 Mathys Tel 20 Richarlison 28 Dane Scarlett 21 Tottenham’s attacking options

Spurs though have seen enough from the Frenchman to believe he could fit into their attacking department in north London.

There will be a need for reinforcements in the final third, with Timo Werner expected to head back to RB Leipzig when his loan officially comes to an end.

Spurs have an option to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a permanent basis, but it would be a big money move and opinion is split on whether the forward did enough to earn the switch.

Tottenham have a ticking clock on deciding whether to keep Tel.

Bayern Munich however would like to sell Tel to Spurs and are prepared to be flexible on the purchase price, despite a €50m figure having been agreed in the loan deal in the winter transfer window.