Richard Pelham/Getty Images

If Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso joins a club other than Tottenham Hotspur this summer, then the north Londoners will receive a certain percentage of that fee.

Despite experiencing a dire Premier League campaign, Tottenham ended the season superbly by winning the Europa League.

They will be in next season’s Champions League league phase, guaranteeing a minimum of eight games and which has the potential to attract quality players in the summer window.

Club supremo Daniel Levy has already started plotting their transfer business and New Jersey-born Cardoso is a player who Tottenham lined up the possibility to sign last summer.

Levy negotiated the clause to purchase Cardoso for €25m, when he sold Giovani Lo Celso for a cut-price fee to the La Liga club.

However, he has become a priority target for Atletico Madrid, who are ready to exceed whatever Spurs will pay, as Cardoso is their priority midfield target this summer.

Even if he ends up at a different club, Spurs will receive 20 per cent of what Real Betis will receive for him, according to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo.

Game Minute booked Legia Warsaw (A) 61st Celta Vigo (H) 35th Real Valladolid (A) 77th Alaves (H) 90th Las Palmas (H) 80th Johnny Cardoso’s bookings this season

Cardoso started his career at Brazilian club Internacional, who will also receive 20 per cent as the player’s sell-on fee.

The player’s will is a big factor regarding where he plays next season, but even if he dodges Spurs, they will receive a good amount of money for him.

The USA international played an important part in Los Verdiblancos’ campaign, racking up almost 3,400 minutes in 46 games.

Now it remains to be seen if Spurs will be able to convince Cardoso to join them or if they will have to settle for the money they get him in case he joins a different club.

Cardoso could also yet decide he wants to remain at Real Betis.