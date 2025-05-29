Stu Forster/Getty Images

The race for an in-demand Sunderland star looks to have lost one club after he rejected them as an option, it has been claimed in Germany.

Regis Le Bris will already see Tommy Watson leave Sunderland this summer to join Brighton, but there could be further exits of top stars with Eliezer Mayenda and Chris Rigg having impressed, while Jobe Bellingham is already being chased.

Bellingham especially is the talk of the town, with several Premier League outfits and Bundesliga clubs lining up for his signature.

The 19-year-old helped Sunderland achieve promotion to the Premier League this season and the Black Cats might have to face challenges in the top flight without the young midfielder’s help.

Le Bris’ side do not want to lose him, but clubs in Germany are already making moves to convince Bellingham on a transfer.

Borussia Dortmund executives came to England to discuss the possibility of a move and push through a deal, while RB Leipzig are keen too.

After Sunderland’s playoff triumph at the weekend, on Monday, the 19-year-old travelled to Germany to visit Eintracht Frankfurt’s facilities and hold talks about his future with the Bundesliga giants.

However, according to German broadcaster Sport 1 (via Fussball Transfers), Bellingham looks to have rejected Eintracht Frankfurt as an option.

Interested Club Bundesliga Finish Eintracht Frankfurt 3rd Borussia Dortmund 4th RB Leipzig 7th Jobe Bellingham’s German suitors

Why a move to the club that finished third in the Bundesliga has not met with his approval is unclear.

It has been suggested that Dortmund, who in the past signed Bellingham’s brother Jude and have a good relationship with his family, are leading the race to land him.

RB Leipzig are also among his admirers and they are hoping that Jurgen Klopp could persuade him to join them, but Dortmund being in the Champions League next season might give them an edge over their Bundesliga rivals.

Sunderland do not want to part with the young talented midfielder and it is suggested that a fee in the region of €30m will be required to convince them.

Bellingham has three more years left on his Sunderland contract and all eyes will be on him to see what decision he will make in the summer.