Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves have not sent an offer to Argentine outfit Velez Sarsfield for in-demand talent Thiago Silvero, who is not intending to move.

The Molineux side finished 16th in the league table in the recently concluded Premier League season with 42 points from 38 games.

Vitor Pereira with the Wolves hierarchy is planning to strengthen the squad and they have their eyes on the South American market to bring in talented players.

The Midlands outfit already has been linked with Flamengo’s Evertton Araujo, who is being chased by several European outfits.

Wolves are also showing interest in signing Argentinian young centre-back Silvero from Velez in the upcoming transfer window.

It has been suggested that Pereira’s side have already made a move and submitted an offer in the region of €4m to Velez to sign the 19-year-old and have seen their bid being rejected.

But according to journalist Uriel Lugt, Wolves have not made any offer to Silvero’s club for his signature.

Player Andre Santiago Bueno Joao Gomes Matheus Cunha Pedro Lima Yerson Mosquera Enso Gonzalez Wolves’ South Americans

It is suggested that several clubs have shown interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window, but Velez have not been approached with a formal offer from any of Silvero’s suitors.

The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed for Velez’s academy side and has made seven senior appearances for the club.

Silvero at the moment is keen on establishing himself in the senior team for Velez and continuing his development.

He signed a contract with the Argentine side in 2024, which will keep him at the club until the end of December 2026.

Silvero is highly rated in Argentina and the Wolves target is being closely monitored by several clubs.

Wolves boss Pereira has experience of coaching in South America and Wolves will counting on his knowledge sign young players from that region.