Aston Villa have ‘asked for information’ about Hellas Verona star Diego Coppola, who is being chased by other Premier League outfits.

The Villa Park have missed out on the Champions League qualification and they will be participating in the Europa League next season.

They are expected to need to sell players to stay within PSR rules, Emi Martinez a potential departure, but will still be looking for signings and will need to be smart about the business they do.

Centre-back is a position where Unai Emery is eyeing a new addition and as he has only three options in the form of Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings in that department; Diego Carlos was sold to Fenerbahce in January, while Axel Disasi is due to return to Chelsea following his loan.

And Aston Villa have their eyes set on Serie A defender Coppola, who currently plays for Hellas Verona.

The 21-year-old defender came through the academy system of Hellas Verona and has made 85 appearances for the senior team so far.

In the recently concluded season, Coppola featured regularly for the Serie A outfit, making 34 league appearances, but he was a regular in the referee’s notebook, booked ten times.

Level Years Italy U18s 2021 Italy U19s 2021-2022 Italy U20s 2022 Italy U21s 2023- Diego Coppola’s Italy involvement

Now Aston Villa have gone to Hellas Verona with an enquiry regarding Coppola’s availability in the upcoming transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

However, they are not the only Premier League club showing interest in the 21-year-old, as Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are among his suitors.

Both Brentford and Brighton have also submitted an enquiry for the player, who has two more years left on his contract.

Coppola has been called up by the Italian national team manager Luciano Spalletti for the upcoming international games in June.

It is suggested that Hellas Verona might receive offers in the region of €10m to €15m in the coming weeks for the Aston Villa target.