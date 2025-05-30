Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen have internally discussed the possibility of signing winger Antony from Manchester United in the summer.

Erik ten Hag signed Antony for Manchester United from Ajax, making him the second most expensive signing in the club’s history at £82m.

The Brazilian has failed to justify his price tag at Old Trafford so far though and Ten Hag’s successor, Ruben Amorim, sent him out on loan to Real Betis during the winter transfer window.

Antony has enjoyed an excellent second half of the season with Betis, where he has scored nine times while laying on five assists in his 26 games for them.

He also helped Betis to reach the Conference League final, where they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

His performances have attracted suitors, as Spanish giants Atletico Madrid enquired about the Manchester United star earlier this month.

Now he is gathering interest from suitors in Germany in the form of Bayer Leverkusen, who have internally discussed the possibility of signing him, according to German magazine Kicker.

Player Fee Paul Pogba £89m Anthony £82m Harry Maguire £80m Manchester United’s top three record signings

Leverkusen have also spoken about another Manchester United player in the shape of Alejandro Garnacho, who could be sold by the Red Devils this summer.

Garnacho though has serious interest from Serie A and could end up moving to Italy.

Manchester United want to get Antony off the wage bill and are suggested to want as little as £34m for him.

Manchester United agreed to pay part of Antony’s salary during his loan spell with Betis and despite the Spanish club being happy with his performances, it is unclear whether they are ready to meet the Red Devils’ demands to make the move permanent.

Leverkusen will have substantial cash at their disposal, with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz both expected to join Liverpool.