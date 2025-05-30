Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Burnley have Trabzonspor shot-stopper Ugurcan Cakir on their radar as a possible option for the summer transfer window.

The Clarets experienced an amazing season under Scott Parker, finishing on 100 points to gain automatic promotion back up to the Premier League just a year after being relegated.

Burnley were superb defensively under Parker, as they lost only two Championship games all campaign, conceding only 16 times in 46 games.

Their first-choice custodian, James Trafford, played a massive part in that, but the goalkeeper does have suitors, including Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

The summer window is now knocking on the door and the Clarets are looking to secure their goalkeeping position heading into the new season.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabucuoglu, Trabzonspor star Cakir is a player who is drawing interest from the Turf Moor side.

Burnley will face competition for the Turk, as Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are also interested.

Player Age James Trafford 22 Etienne Green 24 Vaclav Hladky 34 Burnley’s goalkeeping options

Cakir has been on Trabzonspor’s books since 2014 and he has close to 300 appearances for the Super Lig side.

He has established himself as a first choice at the Black Sea Storm and he is also Turkey’s national team goalkeeper; he has 31 senior Turkey caps.

It is, however, unclear what Burnley’s stance is on Trafford, as they are showing interest in Cakir, who would be unlikely to want to move to Turf Moor to warm the bench.

All eyes will be on Burnley to see if they will follow up their interest with a concrete offer for the 29-year-old goalkeeper in the coming weeks and months.