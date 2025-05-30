Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A club will fly into Scotland next week to sit down with Celtic to hold talks over landing a Bhoys star when the transfer window opens.

Brendan Rodgers will have to deal with approaches for his players over the course of the summer transfer window and speculation could swirl around Nicolas Kuhn, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda.

Celtic lost Kyogo Furuhashi in the winter transfer window and Rodgers then began to turn to Maeda as his central striker, even ahead of Adam Idah.

Maeda had a brilliant season with Celtic, finding the back of the net 33 times while registering 12 assists in 51 games in all competitions.

The Japanese played a huge role in helping Celtic retain the Scottish Premiership title, helping them win the Scottish League Cup as well.

His performances for Celtic have caught the attention of Jose Mourinho and he wants to bring the attacker to Fenerbahce.

The Turkish giants are set to finish second in the league in Mourinho’s first season with the club and they have started planning for next season to beat their rivals Galatasaray to the Super Lig title.

Fenerbahce are now preparing to get the ball rolling on an approach and, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), they will send officials to Scotland next week.

Player Alexander Djiku Diego Carlos Jayden Oosterwolde Fred Sofyan Amrabat Milan Skriniar Dominik Livakovic Rodrigo Becao Filip Kostic Sebastian Szymanski Youssef En-Nesyri Anderson Talisca Bright Osayi-Samuel Allan Saint-Maximin Non-Turkish players on Fenerbahce’s books

They will sit down with Celtic and also with Maeda’s agent, with an offer of €10m set to be put on the table for the attacker.

It is suggested that Fenerbahce will have competition for the Japanese from clubs south of the border.

Maeda is an integral part of Rodgers’ starting lineup and it remains to be seen whether the Bhoys’ hierarchy think that they will be able to replace him if he decides to move.

Celtic in the past have sold their star players to make profit and invest in the market, but replacing a player like Maeda might be a tough task for them.