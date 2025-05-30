Pete Norton/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town have now reached an agreement with departing Preston North End star Ryan Ledson, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Terriers are experiencing a summer of change as they bid to put themselves in the thick of the promotion mix in League One next term.

Lee Grant has been chosen to take over and spearhead the push, with the role at Huddersfield his first in management, which could be viewed as something of a gamble for the Terriers.

He is now set for a quickfire reinforcement in the shape of Ledson, who is leaving Preston following the expiry of his Deepdale deal.

Ledson, who came through the youth ranks at Everton and is from Liverpool, has agreed terms with Huddersfield on a move to the club.

It will represent a drop down for Ledson, who has been operating at Championship level with North End for the last seven seasons.

The midfielder has though turned out in League One before and had a stint on the books at Oxford United before he moved to Preston.

Game Minute booked Swansea (A) 43rd Coventry (H) 4th Middlesbrough (H) 85th Norwich (A) 64th Stoke (H) 81st Bristol City (A) 22nd Ryan Ledson’s Championship bookings this season

Ledson made 26 appearances in the Championship for Preston over the course of the recent season and went in the referee’s notebook on no fewer than seven occasions.

Huddersfield will hope to use the midfielder’s experience and tenacity to the full in League One after a disappointing campaign; he can operate as either a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder.

The Terriers could finish just tenth in the League One standings and were a whopping 14 points off the final playoff spot, which was taken by Leyton Orient.

Huddersfield’s form was dire in the closing stages of the season and their form over the final 12 games in League One was the second worst in the entire division.

New boss Grant will know the importance of a good start next term and will hope Ledson, fresh of a long spell in the Championship, can help with that.