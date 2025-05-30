Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ligue 1 side Le Havre have wished Sunderland loanee Timothee Pemble luck for the next season and insisted that the Black Cats star made a place for himself in the club’s heart.

The 22-year-old started his career at French giants Paris Saint-Germain and also made 15 senior appearances for them in his three-year stay.

Back in the summer of 2023, Sunderland signed the French defender on a five-year deal, but he had an injury-hit debut season at the club.

Last summer, Ligue 1 side Le Havre loaned him in for the whole season and Sunderland were keen for him to play regularly.

Sunderland have won promotion to the Premier League this year and Pembele is returning to the Stadium of Light from the French side.

Merci 𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆́𝒆 🩵💙 Prêté par Sunderland, Timothée Pembele aura occupé une superbe place dans le groupe Ciel&Marine ! 🤝 Merci Tim’ et bonne continuation. 🫶 — Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) May 30, 2025

Le Havre have bid farewell to the former France Under-23 international, who is not staying at the Ligue 1 club next season.

They thanked the 22-year-old and highlighted that the Sunderland loanee is leaving the club after making a place for himself in the club’s heart.

Player On loan at Timothee Pembele Le Havre Luis Semedo Juventus Nazariy Rusyn Hajduk Split Abdoullah Ba Dunkerque Adil Aouchiche Portsmouth Nectarios Triantis Hibernian Jay Matete Bolton Wanderers Nathan Bishop Cambridge United Pierre Ekwah Saint-Etienne Zak Johnson Notts County Sunderland’s out on loan stars

“Thank you, Timothee. On loan from Sunderland, Timothee Pembele will occupy a superb place in the Ciel and Marine group!”, Le Havre’s official Twitter account wrote on X.

“Thank you Tim and good luck.”

Pembele featured in 21 games in all competitions for Le Havre in the recently concluded season, making 20 Ligue 1 appearances, amassing 1,198 minutes in the process.

He even scored the winner in a 3-2 win over Nantes at the end of March, a win that proved to be crucial for Le Havre.

The 22-year-old has a versatile profile, which allows him to slot in anywhere across the backline and can even play further forward in the wide areas.

Regis Le Bris will need strong squad depth in the Premier League and it remains to be seen if he will look to give Pembele chances in the upcoming season at the Black Cats.