Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool have accepted an offer from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold to move to the Bernabeu before his contract at Anfield expires.

Alexander-Arnold turned down offers from Liverpool to extend his contract at the club and his deal is set to run down at the end of June.

He was poised to then sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer, but that has now changed and he will move at the start of the month when the special FIFA transfer window opens.

Real Madrid want to have Alexander-Arnold at their disposal for the entirety of the approaching FIFA Club World Cup.

With the competition starting in June, Real Madrid have had to reach an agreement with Liverpool for Alexander-Arnold to join sooner, and use the window opening in early June.

Liverpool released a statement confirming the news, with the Reds saying: “Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window.

“The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.

Opponents Date Al Hilal 18/06 Pachuca 22/06 Red Bull Salzburg 27/06 Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup group games

“Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.”

The deal will ensure that Alexander-Arnold will be available for Real Madrid’s group games in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos, who will have former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso at the helm after he was appointed to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, start their campaign against Al Hilal on 18th June.

They will then face Mexican side Pachuca, followed by Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

Alexander-Arnold will be aiming to quickly settle into the Real Madrid side and get early silverware to his name in the shape of the FIFA Club World Cup.

As well as paying Liverpool a fee for Alexander-Arnold, which is claimed to be £8.4m, Real Madrid will also cover the defender’s wages for June, which means in total the agreement will be worth £10m for the Premier League champions.