West Ham United and Newcastle United are battling for the signature of in-demand Fenerbahce star Jayden Oosterwolde.

The 24-year-old left-back joined Fenerbahce in January 2023 and he has been a standout performer since his arrival in Turkey.

However, the ongoing season came to an early end for Oosterwolde in October when he suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which forced him to watch games from the sidelines.

Last summer, several Premier League outfits, including West Ham United, showed interest in the Fenerbahce star and his agent told us that there were English suitors.

However, Oosterwolde stayed with Jose Mourinho’s side and has remained the subject of interest of several clubs.

The 24-year-old is highly rated by Mourinho and ahead of the summer transfer window, he is again gathering interest from several clubs.

West Ham, who are set to see Aaron Cresswell leave after the expiry of his contract in June, are in the market for a left-back.

Club Years FC Twente 2020-2022 Parma (loan) 2022 Parma 2022-2023 Fenerbahce 2023- Jayden Oosterwolde’s career history

And the Hammers are interested in Oosterwolde, though they could face Premier League competition as Newcastle United are also admirers, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

Eddie Howe’s side are back in the Champions League next season and Oosterwolde, who has experience of playing in European tournaments, could be a good addition.

He is also being courted by Serie A winner Antonio Conte’s Napoli and Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven.

The 24-year-old has two more years left on his contract with Fenerbahce and the Turkish outfit will not let him leave on a cheap fee in the summer.

Oosterwolde is currently nursing himself back from injury and it is unclear whether he is looking for a move out of Fenerbahce in the summer.

Newcastle might have the advantage over West Ham in the chase due to having earned the right to be in the Champions League next season, which could be crucial for the left-back during his decision-making.