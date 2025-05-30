Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are busy in the transfer market trying to strengthen Nuno’s squad and have been back to a club with a proposal for another one of their players.

Forest defied the odds this season and were even in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League right through to the end of the Premier League.

With extra games on the horizon due to European involvement, combined with a general desire at the City Ground to kick on and get better, Nottingham Forest are shopping once again in Brazil.

They have already been to Brazilian side Botafogo to try to snap up Igor Jesus to boost their attacking options.

Now Forest have spotted another player at the same club they like in the shape of defender Jair.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Botafogo ‘received another proposal’ from the Premier League side.

They are now in the process of ‘studying the numbers’ as they assess whether to sanction the exit Jair.

Player From Morato Brazil Murillo Brazil Nicolas Dominguez Argentina Ramon Sosa Paraguay Danilo Brazil Carlos Miguel Brazil Nottingham Forest’s South Americans

Botafogo only signed Jair from fellow Brazilian side Santos at the beginning of the year, but Nottingham Forest have seen enough to know they want him.

The amount that Nottingham Forest have offered for the 20-year-old is not known.

However, it is claimed to be higher than the fee that Botafogo paid Santos earlier this year, which was around €12m.

Botafogo view Jair as a promising defensive talent and scouted him intensively before snapping him up.

He has played in 16 games for the club this year after being given an opportunity due to an injury for experienced defender Bastos.

The Brazilian market is a popular one for Nottingham Forest and they have four Brazilians in the first team squad currently.