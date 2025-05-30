Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa linked Cristhian Mosquera has reached a verbal agreement with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, even though an official offer to Valencia is still pending.

The Villa Park faithful experienced a fine Champions League campaign, but will be in the Europa League next season.

Unai Emery’s side missed out on Champions League football on the final day of the season, when they suffered a loss against Manchester United after they had a goal controversially disallowed, and Emiliano Martinez was sent off.

They are still plotting their transfer business just ahead of the summer window, and a centre-back looks to be high on their agenda.

Valencia’s highly-rated 20-year-old Spanish defender Mosquera is a player they like and have been widely linked with this summer.

However, he has no shortage of suitors, especially German top-flight side RB Leipzig, have shown massive interest in him.

Die Roten Bullen even planned to convince him to join them by showing their track record of developing young defenders into top players.

Competition Finish Bundesliga 7th German Cup Semi-final Champions League League phase RB Leipzig’s season

And now, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Valencia and Mosquera have a verbal agreement in place to sign the defender on a long-term deal.

Die Roten Bullen have not made an official offer to Valencia yet but are expected to make one very soon.

All eyes will be on Aston Villa to see if they will try to hijack Mosquera’s deal to RB Leipzig, amid him reaching a verbal agreement with the German club.

RB Leipzig have missed out on qualifying for any European competition for next season.