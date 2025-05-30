Carl Recine/Getty Images

Real Madrid would have a card in their favour if they decide to move for a midfielder that Liverpool have been linked with, as they back Xabi Alonso this summer.

Alonso is heading to Real Madrid to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu and he is expected to see the squad strengthened, with notably Trent Alexander-Arnold set to join from Liverpool.

Real Madrid are in the market for a defensive midfielder and have considered a host of options, including 24-year-old defensive midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Stiller has been a standout performer for the German side in the past two seasons and that has seen him widely linked with Liverpool, who may also want a defensive midfielder; Stuttgart’s sporting director was forced to deny contact with the Reds earlier this month.

Ryan Gravenberch has slotted into the role at Anfield, but his understudy, Wataru Endo, has struggled to make a big impact.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with several players and Stiller is someone they are admirers of.

However, that could put them in competition with Real Madrid, where Alonso saw Stiller up close in the Bundesliga.

And Real Madrid could have a card in their favour as, according to Spanish daily AS, Sports360 GmbH, which represents Stiller, shares a good relationship with the La Liga outfit.

Club Years Real Sociedad B 2019-2022 Bayer Leverkusen 2022-2025 Real Madrid 2025- Xabi Alonso’s managerial history

Former Real Madrid star Toni Kroos used to be represented by Sports360 GmbH and the German player currently works for the company.

That means that Real Madrid would likely find the path to tempting Stiller to move to Spain and doing a deal with Stuttgart to be a more straightforward affair.

However, although they are interested in the Liverpool target, he is not the top priority for the Spanish giants.

Liverpool have been active ahead of the transfer window and the Bundesliga market is one they are looking at closely.

They have already sealed a deal for Jeremie Frimpong and the Reds are currently leading the race to land Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.