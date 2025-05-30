Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton are not looking to bring back experienced star Dusan Tadic, who will be a free agent soon, despite claims they are keen on him, according to journalist George Rees-Julian.

Saints have gone back to the Championship after experiencing a dire season in the Premier League, finishing at the bottom of the league table.

Will Still will be Southampton’s new manager in the Championship and they are already plotting their transfer business for the upcoming campaign.

Saints have already announced the signing of young defender Joshua Quarshie from German outfit Hoffenheim.

Tadic, 36, who played for Saints from 2014 until 2018, is expected to be looking for a new club this summer as he seeks to move on from a spell at Fenerbahce.

Southampton have been floated as a potential destination for the former Serbia international attacking midfielder.

However, Saints are not in the mix for the 36-year-old, who does not look in line for a return to St Mary’s.

Club Years Vojvodina 2006-2010 Groningen 2010-2012 Twente 2012-2014 Southampton 2014-2018 Ajax 2018-2023 Fenerbahce 2023- Dusan Tadic’s career history

Tadic has 111 senior Serbia caps and played for the likes of Dutch giants Ajax and under Jose Mourinho at Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

The 36-year-old had a four-year spell at Southampton, where he made 162 appearances for Saints, scoring 24 and assisting 33 times.

Tadic’s deal at Fenerbahce is due to run out at the end of June and the experience star is likely to be an attractive proposition for several sides.