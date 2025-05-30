Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s idea is to take three players from Brazilian side Botafogo to the City Ground only after the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Tricky Trees are wasting no time in putting moves together for the summer transfer window and they have been chasing Botafogo striker Igor Jesus.

He is not the only player at the Brazilian side that the Premier League club want to sign however.

Promising defender Jair is someone they have also, as is the case with Jesus, made an offer for.

And another young Botafogo defender, Cuiabano, is wanted by Nottingham Forest, who are eyeing a triple raid on the Brazilian heavyweights.

Nottingham Forest will not take them to Europe now though as, according to journalist Jorge Nicola ‘the idea is’ to land the trio after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Botafogo are due to be in action in the much-expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next month.

The Brazilians will play Seattle Sounders, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid in Group B.

Game Date Seattle Sounders 15/06 Paris Saint-Germain 19/06 Atletico Madrid 23/06 Botafogo’s FIFA Club World Cup games

The tournament will offer all three in-demand players the chance to shine and if Nottingham Forest have not locked down the deals before then there may be a worry of interest from elsewhere.

Nottingham Forest have Conference League football on the agenda for next season after finishing seventh in the Premier League.

The City Ground outfit were just one point off fifth placed Newcastle United, who qualified for the Champions League, and fought for a top five spot until the very end.

Botafogo currently sit in eleventh spot in the Brazilian Serie A following nine games of action.