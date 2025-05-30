Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Turkish outfit Kayserispor will wait to hold talks with former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders as they look to see if he agrees to join Manchester City‘s coaching staff.

The 42-year-old tactician worked under former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and helped the Reds lift the 2019/20 Premier League title and a Champions League in the 2018/19 season.

Lijnders left the club at the end of the 2023/24 season to take up the managerial role at Red Bull Salzburg.

However, his spell with the Austrian giants did not go smoothly, as he failed to impress the Salzburg hierarchy with his team’s performances and was sacked in December.

The ex-Liverpool boss has been out of work since his departure from Salzburg, but recently his name has been mentioned for a job in the Premier League.

He is being considered by Manchester City to join Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff at Etihad as they see a restructuring in their coaching department.

Juanma Lillo and Inigo Dominguez left Manchester City at the end of the season and the Sky Blues believe the ex-Liverpool coach can be a good fit at the club.

Club Games Wins Draws Losses NEC Nijmegen 22 11 4 7 Red Bull Salzburg 29 13 7 9 Pep Lijnders’ managerial record

Lijnders is also being chased by Turkish outfit Kayserispor to become their new manager in the upcoming season, as their boss, Sergej Jakirovic, is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

According to Turkish outlet Sport Digitale, Kayserispor will wait to see if Lijnders takes the Manchester City position.

They will hold talks with him if for any reason he does not take a post at Manchester City.

Lijnders had been considered for the Norwich City job to become Johannes Hoff Thorup’s successor at Carrow Road, but they decided on appointing Bristol City boss Liam Manning instead.