Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Go Ahead Eagles boss Paul Simonis, who has been linked with the West Brom job, is gathering more interest from English clubs.

Carlos Corberan left the Baggies midway through the season to take charge of Valencia, and they appointed Tony Mowbray to help them reach the playoffs in the Championship.

However, West Brom’s poor form under Mowbray displeased the Hawthorns hierarchy and they decided to sack him in April.

West Brom are actively in the market to appoint a new manager who will be able to guide the club to the Premier League, ending their four-year hiatus from the top flight of English football.

They have been linked with several candidates and Dutch manager Simonis is on their list of managers to succeed Mowbray.

Simionis, in his first season with Go Ahead Eagles, led them to a seventh-place finish in the Eredivisie and helped his team lift the Dutch Cup in the recently concluded campaign.

The 40-year-old Dutch tactician has also been considered as a candidate to succeed Francesco Farioli at Ajax, but they are now leaning towards appointing Liverpool assistant manager John Heitinga.

Club Years Go Ahead Eagles (assistant) 2020-2022 Heerenveen (assistant) 2022-2024 Go Ahead Eagles 2024- Paul Simonis’ managerial career

West Brom have not been in contact with the Go Ahead Eagles boss for some time and according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, he is gathering interest from more English clubs.

The Baggies have set their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Mason, but he is yet to give the green light for the move.

It has been suggested that West Brom and Tottenham both are expecting Mason, whose contract with Spurs is set to run out in June, to make a decision on his future early next week.

Simonis is very highly rated in the Netherlands and West Brom might have to return to him if Mason rejects their offer.

However, with growing interest in the Dutch manager, the Baggies could face a challenge to convince him to take their managerial role.