Wolves loan star Carlos Forbs has admitted that he did not have much game time at Molineux, but is determined to show what he is capable of in the Under-21 European Championship next month.

Forbs spent a year in Sporting Lisbon’s academy and then he was part of Manchester City’s academy for eight years.

Dutch giants Ajax paid a hefty €14m to the Cityzens back in the summer of 2023 to secure his signature and Forbs played more than 1,500 minutes in his first season in the Netherlands.

Last summer, Wolves loaned him in for the entirety of the campaign, but he was barely given a chance throughout the whole season.

Forbs played only one minute of Premier League football in Wolves’ final 18 games, but now he is with Portugal’s Under-21s, ahead of the Under-21 European Championship.

The 21-year-old winger accepted that he has not played much for the Molineux outfit, but he is not ready to back down from showing what he is capable of.

“It certainly opens many doors for players, and I am eager to play in the European Championship and give my best, to show the world what I am capable of”, Forbs told a press conference.

Game Minute booked in Liverpool (H) 87th Brentford (A) 55th Carlos Forbs’ bookings in the Premier League

“It is true that I did not have much playing time during the season.

“But now I am here for the national team and I will give my best, as always.”

Forbs, though, seemingly does not have a future at Wolves, as it has been widely suggested that he will return to the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The young forward will look to give his best for the Portugal Under-21s to show Wolves what they missed all season.