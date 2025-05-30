Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers have confirmed that defender Adam Devine, who was linked with Birmingham City and West Brom in the winter transfer window, will leave the club this summer.

The Gers are making decisions over a number of players with expiring contracts, despite not having a manager at the helm.

Rangers have confirmed that youngsters Lewis Budinauckas, Jay Hogarth, Jacob Pazikas, Jack Harkness, Kristian Webster, Leyton Grant, Kerr Robertson, Darren McInally, Grant Leitch and Harry Weir are all departing this summer.

They have also confirmed the departures of Devine, Cole McKinnon and Archie Stevens; all three players have played for the first team side.

The exit of Devine is likely to attract eyeballs given the defender was at times highly rated and has had interest.

Birmingham City and West Brom both showed interest in the Rangers defender in the winter transfer window and with Devine set to now be available on a free transfer could rekindle that interest.

Still just 22 years old, Devine was sent out by Rangers on a series of loan spells to further his development.

Club Country Partick Thistle Scotland Brechin City Scotland Motherwell Scotland Queen’s Park Scotland Clubs Adam Devine as been at on loan

He struggled to break through into the first team on a regular basis though despite being highly rated.

The defender’s next move is likely to be key as he bids to take the right step and ensure he is playing on a regular basis.

Whether that would be the case at either Birmingham City or West Brom remains to be seen.

With both clubs in the Championship, the level would represent a step up for Devine on this season, where he played for Queen’s Park in the Scottish second tier.

Devine could sound out a number of players with Rangers connections about a Birmingham move, with Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies having been on loan at Blues, and Scott Wright on the books.

The defender has had his talents recognised by Scotland and has turned out for the country up to Under-21 level.