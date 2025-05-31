Harry Murphy/Getty Images

One of Leeds United‘s soon to be out of contract stars has received a proposal from an interested club who ‘are pushing’ to land him.

Leeds are heading into a pivotal summer transfer window as they look to avoid the fate of Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City after winning promotion to the Premier League.

The club will be splashing the cash in a number of positions, with a new number 1 to replace Illan Meslier expected, while defence, midfield and attack will be strengthened.

Leeds could need a new left-back as Junior Firpo is due to be out of contract at the end of June and he is a wanted man.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, French giants Lyon ‘have made a proposal’ to the defender.

They ‘are pushing’ to get the former Barcelona man to agree to make the move to France this summer.

Firpo stuck with Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League, while a number of other Whites stars, such as Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson, sealed loans away.

Game Minute booked in West Brom (A) 42nd Burnley (H) 34th Sunderland (A) 68th Sheffield United (H) 84th Watford (H) 59th Millwall (A) 87th Sunderland (H) 90th Junior Firpo’s Championship bookings this season

The left-back helped Leeds to get back up to the promised land, but he may not be playing in the Premier League next season.

Firpo, 28, made a total of 32 appearances in the Championship for Leeds over the course of the campaign and chipped in with 14 goal contributions.

A move to Lyon would see the defender join a side that finished sixth in Ligue 1 this season and will be in the Europa League next term.

Leeds confirmed earlier this month that they have remained in discussions with Firpo about a new deal to keep him at Elland Road.

The left-back’s free agent status though is making him an attractive option for suitors.