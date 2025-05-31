Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Aston Villa have ‘approached’ a Serie A defender who has also been made a lucrative offer from a club in Qatar, but could end up staying where he is.

Villa are keen to back Unai Emery this summer, however there will likely be a need to be smart in the transfer market given the demands of complying with PSR rules.

Players could be sold, including goalkeeper Emi Martinez, but Aston Villa are also active on the incomings front and have made a move for a Lazio star.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Aston Villa have ‘approached’ experienced Lazio centre-back Alessio Romagnoli.

The 30-year-old, who has been on the books at Lazio since moving from AC Milan in 2022, is generating some interest.

He has a lucrative offer in the table from a side in Qatar, however, Romagnoli could simply stay at Lazio.

The Rome giants are trying to bring Maurizio Sarri back to take charge of the side.

Game Minute booked in Udinese (A) 80th Juventus (A) – red card 24th Bologna (A) 90th Torino (H) 90th Inter (A) 78th Lecce – red card 90th Alessio Romagnoli’s cards in Serie A this season.

Romagnoli has a good relationship with Sarri and if he takes over then the defender could remain at Lazio into next season.

He came through the youth set-up at Lazio’s rivals Roma, but rose to prominence at AC Milan.

Romagnoli was part of the AC Milan squad that delivered the Serie A title in the 2021/22 campaign.

The centre-back made 32 appearances for Lazio in Serie A in the recently concluded campaign, while he also played ten times in the Europa League.

Romagnoli even chipped in with three goals in the Europa League as Lazio went all the way to the quarter-final.

Aston Villa appear to be looking at centre-back options and recently checked out the situation of Hellas Verona’s Diego Coppola.

That may be an admission from the Villa Park club that they will not be able to keep Axel Disasi, on loan from Chelsea.