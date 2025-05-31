Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed that the club’s assistant coach John Heitinga is leaving his role at Anfield to move into management with Ajax.

The former defender, who joined Arne Slot’s coaching staff last summer, has been under consideration for the post at the Amsterdam giants in recent days.

Heitinga was one of two final contenders under consideration at Ajax and is now to become the Dutch side’s new boss.

Liverpool have confirmed that he is departing his role at Anfield with immediate effect.

Slot will now have to look at how he replaces Heitinga, who was an influential voice behind the scenes at Liverpool.

Liverpool, confirming the news, said in a statement: “Liverpool FC can confirm John Heitinga is to depart the club to take up the role of Ajax head coach.

“The 41-year-old leaves the Reds after one season in the backroom team, operating as assistant coach to Arne Slot.”

Club Years Ajax 2001-2008 Atletico Madrid 2008-2009 Everton 2009-2014 Fulham 2014 Hertha Berlinb 2014-2015 Ajax 2015-2016 John Heitinga’s playing career

Heitinga helped Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season, with the Reds surprising many by capturing their 20th top flight crown in just Slot’s first campaign as boss.

The ex-defender both started and finished his playing career at Ajax, while he worked as a coach at the Dutch giants.

Heitinga coached in the youth ranks, as Jong Ajax boss, and was then the interim manager of the Ajax senior side from January 2023 until June 2023.

Now Ajax want Heitinga back to take over and try to wrestle the Dutch league title back from rivals PSV Eindhoven.

Ajax were pipped to the Eredivisie title by PSV by a single point this season, following a poor spell towards the end of the campaign where they won just two of their last six games.

Now all eyes will be on who Slot turns to in order to fill the gap left from losing Heitinga to Ajax.