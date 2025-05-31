Michael Regan/Getty Images

Gent forward Momodou Sonko has revealed that Premier League champions Liverpool are still keeping an eye on how he does after he spent time training with them.

The Sweden Under-21 international started his senior career at BK Hacken, where he soon started to stand out in Swedish football and come to the attention of scouts.

He scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 44 senior matches for the Swedish outfit during his two-year spell.

Premier League giants Liverpool were one of the teams who were keen on the 20-year-old and he was on their radar at an early age, having a trial with the Reds in 2017.

Belgian outfit Gent signed him in January 2024 for €7m from Hacken, with Sonko committing to a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Sonko is cracking on with his development in Belgium at Gent, but he knows that Liverpool are still keeping tabs on his progress.

“No, the way I see it is that they were already interested and I went there and tried it out a bit”, Sonko told Swedish daily Expressen when he was asked about Liverpool’s interest in him.

Club Years Hacken 2022-2024 Gent 2024- Momodou Sonko’s career history

“I felt I was a little too young to move, but they have continued to keep an eye on me.

“My development in Sweden had been good before I moved, so it feels quite natural.”

The 20-year-old featured in 40 all competition games for Gent this season, but mostly as an off-the-bench substitute, amassing almost 2,000 minutes.

He admits he has great admiration for Liverpool given their Premier League title win this season.

Sonko said: “Yes, absolutely incredible. They have been superior in the Premier League.

“They looked very strong in the Champions League too before they had a tough match at PSG.

“It has been an incredibly good season. A very good debut season for the coaches too.”

With Liverpool’s lines of communication open to the forward, they could decide to make a move for him if he shines in Belgian football next season.