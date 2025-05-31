Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stuttgart are making clear that Liverpool target Angelo Stiller is not for sale this summer in order to live up to a promise they made to coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Liverpool managed to win the Premier League comfortably in Arne Slot’s first season as Reds boss and now are keen to build on that, with Jeremie Frimpong in through the door and Florian Wirtz expected to follow.

Further business in the Bundesliga has been mooted as Liverpool have taken an interest in Stuttgart’s Stiller; something the club’s sporting director recently commented on.

Stiller is highly rated at Stuttgart and in the recently finished season, the defensive midfielder contributed 15 goals in all competitions.

The midfielder is wanted by Real Madrid also and they have a good relationship with the agency that represents Stiller.

Stiller’s contract with Stuttgart runs until 2028, but he has a €40m release clause in his deal, which the club can buy out for a payment of €2m.

They are firmly opposed to selling as, according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), they agreed with Hoeness when he signed his new contract that they would not sell Stiller this summer.

Player Age Ryan Gravenberch 23 Wataru Endo 32 Joe Gomez 28 Liverpool’s defensive midfield options

However, things could change and the Bundesliga club will re-examine their position if an offer of €50m comes in.

Stiller operates as a defensive midfielder and Liverpool slotted Ryan Gravenberch into the role this season.

The Reds may well want further cover in the area, but forking out €50m for Stiller could give the Premier League champions pause for thought.

Liverpool are already set to smash their club record transfer fee with the deal for Leverkusen’s Wirtz, while they paid €35m to trigger Frimpong’s release clause.

They have though banked a fee of €10m for letting Trent Alexander-Arnold join Real Madrid early.