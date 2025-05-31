Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘know who their top targets are’ and ‘two big signings’ who raise the standard of the first team immediately are anticipated, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Magpies capped off a superb season where they claimed silverware in the shape of the EFL Cup with a spot in next season’s Champions League via a fifth place finish in the Premier League.

They have found themselves keeping a close eye on the books in recent windows as they looked to give themselves PSR breathing room; Miguel Almiron was sold but not replaced in January.

Being in the Champions League league stage means a minimum of eight games for Newcastle and is a lucrative affair.

The club are already well advanced in their plans to strengthen for the season ahead, with talks between Eddie Howe and the club supremo having happened, and ‘know who their top targets are’.

The anticipation is that Newcastle will make ‘two big signings’ and then look to add young talents too in an effort to further strengthen.

How much more business they do beyond that is likely to depend on player sales.

Statistic Details Top goalscorer Alexander Isak (23 goals) Biggest win 5-0 vs Crystal Palace Biggest defeat 4-0 vs Manchester City Newcastle United’s Premier League season records

Newcastle could look to offload a number of fringe players to help boost the coffers, with several players linked with potential moves away from St James’ Park.

Midfielder Sean Longstaff has been linked with both Everton and Leeds United this summer.

Newcastle could have tougher decisions to make if offers arrive for players they would ideally like to keep hold of.

Striker Alexander Isak remains a player who is admired by a host of top clubs across Europe and in the Premier League, while midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is also regularly linked with switches elsewhere.

Another midfielder, Sandro Tonali, continues to be linked with a possible move back to Italy.

And full-back Tino Livramento is a player of interest to Manchester City, while winger Anthony Gordon had interest from Liverpool last summer.