Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen ‘have the idea’ to include one of two Liverpool players in the deal to send Florian Wirtz to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are working on agreeing a big-money fee with Leverkusen after they convinced Wirtz to pick them as his next destination.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City were keen on Wirtz, while Real Madrid also have admiration for him, but talks with Liverpool swayed the Germany international to the direction of Merseyside.

Liverpool will smash their club record transfer fee when the deal is concluded, with a €130m package having been estimated.

Now though, there could even be Liverpool players going the other way, which would reduce the cash outlay for the champions.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Leverkusen ‘have the idea’ to include defender Jarell Quansah or attacker Harvey Elliott in the deal.

The Bundesliga giants are admirers of the Reds pair.

Talks are taking place and there is no final decision over whether it will happen.

Club Years Fulham 2018-2019 Liverpool 2019- Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2020-2021 Harvey Elliott’s career history

Both players have been suggested as potential departures from Anfield though and Liverpool could use one of them to bring the fee for Wirtz down.

The player in question would need to be happy with the move and would need to agree terms with Leverkusen for the deal to happen.

Given Liverpool are set to make such an outlay though, the idea may appeal to the Reds, who have already spent €35m to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen.

Liverpool also have other needs in the transfer window, with a left-back, centre-back and striker expected to be eyed, while they could also explore a defensive midfielder.

They do like Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller, but the German club promised their coach he would not be sold in this summer’s transfer window.

Breaking that promise could risk straining relations between club and coach.