Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A goalkeeper in La Liga is aware of interest from Aston Villa and does think he has what clubs are increasingly looking for, but is remaining calm and focused on delivering day by day.

Aston Villa are expected to have significant change in their goalkeeping department this summer with Emi Martinez tipped to be sold, while Robin Olsen is leaving for Malmo when his contract expires at the end of June.

Unai Emery’s side have been linked with a host of goalkeepers across Europe, including Eyupspor’s Berke Ozer, Nice’s Marcin Bulka, Lille’s Lucas Chevalier and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia.

Also of interest to the Premier League club is Real Sociedad shot-stopper Alex Remiro.

The 30-year-old, who has been on the books at the Spanish side since a 2019 move from Athletic Bilbao, admits he is aware he is being tracked by Aston Villa and Barcelona, but insists more sides than that are following him.

He feels his attributes mean he increasingly ticks the boxes that clubs want.

However, Remiro is clear that he is not letting the transfer talk affect him and is focused on the task at hand at Real Sociedad who, he noted, are European regulars.

“Yes I know, but they are not the only ones who have been following me. Real have played five years in a row in Europe and at a high level in the Champions League”, the goalkeeper told Spanish daily El Diario Vasco.

Club Years Basconia 2012-2014 Athletic Bilbao 2014-2019 Levante (loan) 2016-2017 Huesca (loan) 2017-2018 Real Sociedad 2019- Alex Remiro’s career history

“Against Barcelona we have played great games, we have beaten them.

“All the clubs are keeping an eye on what is happening and I have had good years and I think that for the style of goalkeeping they are looking for nowadays I can give them that, in general.

“But yes, I’m aware of it and it’s there.

“It makes me calm, it doesn’t upset me on a day-to-day basis, I know what I’m capable of. It’s good to be noticed, but that’s it.”

Real Sociedad will suffer a big blow this summer when they lose key man Martin Zubimendi, who is expected to sign for Arsenal.

The Basque club could finish just eleventh in La Liga this season and as such will not have any European football on the agenda.

A move to Aston Villa would put Remiro in the Europa League, while switching to Barcelona would provide Champions League football.