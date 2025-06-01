Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United are keen on a long-time Daniel Farke target, but the player is ‘keen to avoid a survival struggle’, according to journalist Alan Nixon, meaning the Whites could find landing him tough.

Farke is bidding to prove the doubters wrong by managing successfully in the Premier League after disastrous spells in the division when Norwich City boss.

There was even talk that Leeds were looking at replacing the German this summer, but they are sticking with him.

Strengthening will be crucial for Leeds as they bid to avoid the same fate as Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City.

Farke has long been keen on one of his former Norwich City charges in the shape of Emi Buendia, who chose to go to Bayer Leverkusen on loan in the winter transfer window.

He struggled to make a big impact at the BayArena though, with sporadic outings, and Leverkusen are not looking at keeping him permanently.

Buendia wants to play in the Premier League and Aston Villa are trying to find him a loan move, with Leeds on alert.

Game Minutes Hoffenheim (H) 26 Wolfsburg (A) 14 Holstein Kiel (A) 20 Eintracht Frankfurt (A) 7 Werder Bremen (H) 45 Heidenheim (A) 13 St Pauli (A) 1 Augsburg (H) 64 Freiburg (A) 58 Mainz (A) 3 Emi Buendia’s Bundesliga appearances

However, it is suggested that the attacking midfielder wants to avoid a survival struggle and that has led to Leeds also looking at other options.

It could be tricky for Leeds to sell a move to Elland Road to the Argentine given the fate of the newly promoted sides this season.

Buendia made eleven appearances for Leverkusen during his Bundesliga stint and found the back of the net twice.

Leeds are being linked with a host of players to strengthen their final third options, including Kasper Dolberg.

Dolberg though recently revealed that he thinks he will be staying put at current club Anderlecht into next season.

Everton striker Beto has been mooted as a player Leeds are keen on, but there is competition from Besiktas, while there is no agreement yet to bring winger Manor Solomon back from Tottenham Hotspur.