One of Rangers‘ stars has reached an agreement with an interested club, who are now progressing talks with the Gers to thrash out a fee.

There is expected to be big change this summer at Ibrox with the club’s takeover from the 49ers group having now gone through.

Rangers are looking to get in a new manager, with Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin currently the front-runners for the role.

Churn in the playing squad will also happen and defender Ridvan Yilmaz could well depart Ibrox after three years in Glasgow.

He has been consistently linked with a move back to his native Turkey and, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), he now has an agreement on terms with Besiktas.

Yilmaz is happy to make the move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this summer and is in agreement with the Black Eagles.

Besiktas are holding talks with Rangers in an attempt to agree a fee for a player who still has two years left on his Gers deal.

Person Position Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manager Erling Moe Assistant manager Mike Marsh Assistant manager Serdar Topraktepe Assistant manager Richard Hartis Goalkeeping coach Hakan Caliskan Goalkeeping coach Tom Green Analyst Besiktas’ coaching staff

The left-back saw injury limit his game time at Rangers this season and appears to now be set on a fresh start back in Turkey.

He managed a total of just 29 appearances throughout the campaign, as Rangers used him in a variety of positions.

Yilmaz is no stranger to Besiktas, where he played before making the switch to Rangers in the summer of 2022.

Under Solskjaer, Besiktas finished in fourth spot in the Turkish Super Lig this season, putting them into the Europa League qualifiers.

They are ready to back Solskjaer in the transfer market this summer, with Everton hitman Beto on their wanted list, along with Southampton’s Paul Onuachu and Eyupspor goalkeeper Berke Ozer.