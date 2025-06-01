Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

An in-demand Sunderland midfielder is ‘likely to leave’ despite the club having won promotion to the Premier League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are in the thick of getting ready for life back in the top flight and boss Regis Le Bris will be plotting how to avoid the fate of last season’s promoted sides.

The Frenchman will already have to make do without winger Tommy Watson, who is heading for Brighton, while the vultures are circling around Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham.

Neil is wanted by Italian side Roma, according to Nixon, while Bellingham is now suggested to be ‘likely to leave’.

Bellingham has been holding talks with Bundesliga sides who view him as a smart signing this summer.

Borussia Dortmund officials flew to the UK to speak to him, while he headed out to Germany to look around Eintracht Frankfurt’s facilities.

Losing Bellingham would be a big blow for Le Bris, but both Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt can offer him the chance to play in next season’s Champions League.

Interested club Qualified for Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League Borussia Dortmund Champions League RB Leipzig Not qualified for Europe Jobe Bellingham’s Bundesliga suitors

He will also be well aware how his brother developed in the Bundesliga and then earned a move to Real Madrid off the back of it.

How much Sunderland might get for Bellingham is open to question, with Eintracht Frankfurt viewing the Black Cats’ asking price in the chase as a sticking point.

Bellingham has not yet given any verbal agreement to any interested club.

Elsewhere, the Black Cats are looking at incomings, with former West Brom defender Cedric Kipre now emerging as a ‘serious target’.

Former Sunderland star Jordan Henderson has also been under consideration as the Black Cats look to add the know-how to defy the odds and survive back in the Premier League.