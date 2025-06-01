Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi as they consider what to do post Ange Postecoglou, according to the Sun.

Postecoglou met his remit to deliver Champions League football to Spurs for next season and did it by winning a trophy to boot in the shape of the Europa League.

However, dire Premier League form which saw the side finish just one place above the relegation zone and lose 22 games has left his position hanging by a thread.

And the rules that have given Tottenham a spot in next season’s Champions League need to be looked at in the opinion of Andy Gray.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy has yet to decide whether or not to sack the Australian, but the club are looking at potential replacements.

The likes of Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Fulham’s Marco Silva have been mentioned, but Tottenham have shown interest in Inzaghi.

He led Inter Milan to the Champions League final this season, where they lost 5-0 to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was a second Champions League final in three years for the Nerazzurri, who were beaten by Manchester City in the 2022/23 affair.

Inzaghi has been lauded for the work he has carried out at the San Siro and landing him would be a real coup for Tottenham.

Club Trophy Lazio Coppa Italia – 2019 Inter Milan Serie A – 2024 Inter Milan Coppa Italia – 2022, 2023 Simone Inzaghi’s managerial trophies

The 49-year-old has been in charge of Inter Milan since 2021, when he joined following a stint as Lazio boss.

With Fabio Paratici expected to return to Tottenham soon, the Italian connection could be rekindled by bringing in Inzaghi.

Tottenham will have Champions League football on the agenda for next season, which is sure to give them added attraction in the transfer market and extra funds to reshape the squad.

They recently confirmed that Timo Werner has left the club following his loan stint from RB Leipzig, while Fraser Forster, Alfie Whiteman and Sergio Reguilon have also departed north London.