Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United are keen on scooping up a Premier League club’s goalkeeper but there are ‘a lot of moving parts’ with the situation between the sticks at his side, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Illan Meslier was dropped towards the end of last season and Leeds are expected to offload the Frenchman this summer.

Karl Darlow has been the new number 1 at Elland Road, however Leeds are in the market for a goalkeeper to boost their Premier League survival chances.

A host of shot-stoppers have been linked with the Whites and the club are showing real interest in Newcastle United‘s Nick Pope.

Newcastle themselves are in the market for another goalkeeper and like Burnley’s James Trafford, while they are also keen on Espanyol’s Joan Garcia and Eyupspor’s Berke Ozer.

And as such, there are ‘a lot of moving parts’ with the goalkeeping situation at Newcastle, with it far from clear how the cards will fall.

Leeds will likely not want their hunt for a new number 1 to drag on into the late summer as they try to give Daniel Farke fresh faces for the start of pre-season.

Nick Pope Illan Meslier 33 years old 25 years old 221 PL appearances 107 PL appearances 75 PL clean sheets 21 PL clean sheets 10 England caps 9 France U21 caps Nick Pope vs Illan Meslier

Farke is being backed to lead the Whites into a Premier League campaign despite suggestions in some quarters he could be sacked.

The German will be keen to make sure he has the players he wants as he bids to shake off the view held by some that the Premier League is a step too far.

Pope, 33, is an experienced Premier League goalkeeper with over 200 appearances in the top flight to his name.

He helped Newcastle to win the EFL Cup this season, ending their silverware drought, and in kept nine clean sheets throughout the campaign.

The shot-stopper has just a year left on his current contract at Newcastle and a move could make sense for all parties.

Meslier had been highly rated at Elland Road and was even considered by Manchester United at one point, but now his stock has plummeted.