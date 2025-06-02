Mark Thompson/Getty Images

RB Leipzig are ready to accept a cut-price offer for Timo Werner, who is departing Tottenham Hotspur this summer, as they have no plans to use him following his return from north London.

Werner has struggled in his second successive spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with his only goal in 27 appearances coming in the EFL Cup against Manchester City last October.

Tottenham have an option to make Werner’s loan move permanent for a fee of €10m, but it has been clear for some time they would not be taking it up.

Spurs confirmed the news recently when they announced that Werner will be departing following the end of his loan.

Now the future looks uncertain for Werner as he is firmly out of the picture at RB Leipzig.

And, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), RB Leipzig are prepared to sell Werner for just €4m this summer.

They want to move the 29-year-old on at all costs to get him off the wage bill, as he is the second highest earner at the club.

Game Result Brighton (A) 3-2 Manchester City (A) 0-4 Fulham (H) 1-1 Timo Werner’s Premier League assists this season

Werner would likely need to take a pay cut to help smooth an exit from the Bundesliga side.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been ruled out, but a transfer to the United States remains a possibility.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Tottenham decided to re-sign Werner on loan last summer and include a purchase clause.

The striker struggled to succeed in the Premier League when he was on the books at Chelsea and that did not change at Tottenham.

Werner appeared in 18 Premier League games for Spurs this season, with ample opportunity to stake his claim amid massive injury issues in north London.

He did not though find the back of the net once, though he did provide three assists for his team-mates.