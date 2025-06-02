George Wood/Getty Images

A big contract offer from England could tempt Leeds United and West Ham United target Davie Selke to choose the Premier League over staying in Germany this summer.

The 30-year-old centre forward joined Hamburg on a free transfer from 1.FC Koln last summer, penning only a year-long deal, and his contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Selke turned some heads with his performances in the recently finished 2. Bundesliga season by scoring 22 goals in 31 league games for Hamburg.

His exploits have seen him linked with two Premier League sides, with Leeds suggested to hold an interest as Daniel Farke looks to his homeland for attacking reinforcements.

Leeds are facing competition from Graham Potter’s West Ham United, who struggled in front of goal in the recently concluded campaign.

Selke has yet to agree to a new contract with Hamburg and could move on as a free agent.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are among his admirers and they are in pole position to secure him at present.

Club Years Werder Bremen 2013-2015 RB Leipzig 2015-2017 Hertha Berlin 2017-2023 Werder Bremen (loan) 2020-2021 1. FC Koln 2023-2024 Hamburg 2024- Davie Selke’s career history

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, a big contract could prove key to tempting 30-year-old Selke to choose a move away from his home country to play in the Premier League.

Selke has not played outside of Germany and with his current age, his next move might be his last chance to earn a big contract.

Farke’s Leeds are expecting several incomings and outgoings in the ongoing window as they plan to strengthen different areas of the pitch, but eyebrows could be raised in some quarters at handing Selke a big pay day.

West Ham landed Niclas Fullkrug last summer and another German hitman in his 30s could be a hard sell at the London Stadium.

Hamburg have also not given up hope of convincing Selke to sign a new contract.