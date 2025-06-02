Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City star Marc Leonard has multiple suitors in the Championship, and Blues are ‘open to loaning him’ out for the upcoming season, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Blues experienced an incredible season in League One as they shattered the EFL’s highest points tally by registering a mammoth 111 points.

They have made a roaring comeback to the Championship and are not expected to stop there as they aim for the Premier League.

Chris Davies will want to add quality to be at the top end of the table, but they could want to offload some players as well to avoid a bloated squad.

Birmingham showed impressive squad depth last term in League One and some of the squad players could be heading out on loan.

Leonard, who spent time at Rangers, Hearts and Brighton’s academies, is a player that Birmingham are now open to loaning out.

It has been suggested that more than one club in the Championship are keen on the 23-year-old central midfielder.

Club Manager Birmingham City Chris Davies Wrexham Phil Parkinson Leyton Orient Nathan Jones Promoted to the Championship

Leonard made 47 all-competition appearances for Blues last season, but he started only 14 league games in the process.

The former Scotland youth international can play as a central midfielder or a defensive midfielder, which could be a desired profile for clubs in the Championship or even in League One.

Leonard’s contract is valid until the summer of 2028 at St Andrew’s and it remains to be seen what the exact terms of any loan might look like.

When he joined Blues he expressed real hope that it could be the stage for him to earn a Scotland call-up.