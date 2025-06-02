Clive Rose/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic look to be safe from having Nathan Jones poached by Cardiff City as, according to journalist Richard Cawley, there are no indications that he is interested in the Bluebirds role.

Jones worked wonders at the Valley this season and led Charlton to promotion from League One through the playoffs.

Charlton even had a tilt at automatic promotion, but showed no ill-effects from missing out on a top two spot as they went all the way to Wembley and beat Leyton Orient in the final.

Jones’ exploits have rebuilt his reputation following a disastrous spell at Southampton and now Cardiff City are keen to tempt him back to his native Wales.

Cardiff have suffered relegation into League One and could feel Jones is the man to make sure they get straight back up.

If they do go for Jones though they risk disappointment as the indications are that ‘there is no chance’ of him heading for Cardiff.

Whether the Bluebirds do make an attempt for Jones remains to be seen, but he looks set on plotting Charlton’s Championship campaign, which will need summer recruitment, with one area in desperate need already identified by a former EFL star.

Manager Reign Neil Warnock 2016-2019 Neil Harris 2019-2021 Mick McCarthy 2021 Steve Morison 2021-2022 Mark Hudson 2022-2023 Sabri Lamouchi 2023 Erol Bulut 2023-2024 Omer Riza 2024-2025 Recent Cardiff City managers

Jones, 52, has yet to manage a club in his native Wales, which could have been a tempter for him.

Cardiff finished rock bottom of the Championship last season after winning just nine of their 46 games in the division.

They will be desperate to make sure their stay in League One is as brief as possible, but the jury is out on who will take charge of the club.

Cardiff ended the campaign with Aaron Ramsey filling in as caretaker boss after they sacked Omer Riza.

The Bluebirds have worked their way through a succession of managers in recent years, with no fewer than six permanent bosses from 2021 onwards.

Such a rapid turnover of managers may be something which bosses targeted by Cardiff may well consider when making a decision.