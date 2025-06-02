George Wood/Getty Images

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have made an offer in the region of €3m to €4m for Southampton defender Jan Bednarek during negotiations for Saints hitman Paul Onuachu.

Southampton are preparing for a life in the Championship next season and there is expected to be significant squad churn over the course of the summer.

Saints have seen clubs wasting no time in showing interest in their players, with Onuachu especially wanted by Turkish sides.

Centre-back Bednarek could also be heading for the exit door and he has a release clause in his contract which is now active.

The clause in his deal is just over €7m and if it is triggered then Southampton would be powerless to prevent his departure.

Trabzonspor are keen on securing the signature of Onuachu in the ongoing window and they are in negotiations with Southampton to secure the striker.

According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, Trabzonspor have now made an offer for Polish defender Bednarek during the negotiations for Onuachu.

Club Years Lech Poznan 2013-2017 Gornik Leczna (loan) 2015-2016 Southampton 2017- Aston Villa (loan) 2022-2023 Jan Bednarek’s career history

Their offer is in the region of €3m to €4m, which is less than the release clause set in Bednarek’s contract.

Bednarek has two years left on his current contract and it is unclear whether the centre-back is interested in a move to Turkey

The 29-year-old joined Southampton from Polish side Lech Poznan in the summer of 2017 and has featured in 254 games for them.

In the recently concluded season he appeared regularly for Southampton, making 30 appearances in the league and captaining the side on several occasions.

Trabzonspor are long-time admirers of Onuachu, who they had on loan, and they are trying to lower Southampton’s asking price for the striker.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit will be able to negotiate deals for Onuachu and Bednarek in the ongoing window to take them to the Turkish Super Lig,