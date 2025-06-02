Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has decided he wants to join Borussia Dortmund this summer and is giving priority to the Ruhr giants, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Despite Sunderland winning promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs in the Championship, the Black Cats have been staring at the possibility of losing Bellingham.

German sides have been especially keen on the midfielder, with RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund all chasing him.

Now Bellingham has made a decision on what he wants to do and it is to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude.

Jude went to Dortmund, where he continued his development and ultimately joined Real Madrid.

Dortmund flew in to the UK for talks with Jobe recently and their charm offensive looks to have now paid dividends.

Jobe is now giving priority to joining Dortmund, with a ‘decision in principle’ made, and the Ruhr giants will have to agree a fee with Sunderland or trigger his release clause.

Club Years Birmingham City 2021-2023 Sunderland 2023- Jobe Bellingham’s career history

There is a release clause in the midfielder’s deal that is set at €40m and Sunderland currently have no intention of moving from demanding that sum.

If Dortmund are unwilling to meet that clause and Sunderland will not be moved, then Jobe may have to rethink what he wants to do.

Fellow suitors Eintracht Frankfurt already identified Sunderland’s asking price for Jobe as a sticking point.

Sunderland will likely be keen for a quick resolution to the situation as they avoid it dragging on and becoming a transfer saga.

Regis Le Bris is looking to strengthen with signings of his own and the Black Cats are eyeing former West Brom defender Cedric Kipre.

Enzo Le Fee will be joining on a permanent basis following the club winning promotion to the Premier League.